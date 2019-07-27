Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Third Point Upped Position; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Its Stake by $558,000

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 26.81% or $22.92 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 3.40 million shares traded or 591.24% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Political uncertainty over health coverage pressures eHealth, down 17% – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth prices follow-on stock offering at $48.50 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) CEO Scott Flanders on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Wi holds 14,692 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability holds 6,115 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Par Mngmt reported 0.61% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis accumulated 1.34% or 30,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 60,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr owns 2,136 shares. Redmile Grp Llc owns 1.22M shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1.14M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 74,837 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 48,584 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 241 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Orbimed Advisors Ltd Company has 1.14% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mutual Of America Management Llc, New York-based fund reported 523 shares.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 4,225 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eastern Bank & Trust has 1.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 126,372 shares. Harvest Mngmt accumulated 2,690 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 3.67% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 37,841 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 52,869 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.25% or 47.58 million shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 785,732 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sivik Global invested in 2.92% or 60,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 161,242 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bankshares holds 0.69% or 440,703 shares. 151,114 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank The. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 2.91% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 632,017 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Co holds 124,293 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,664 shares.