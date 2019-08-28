Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Third Point Upped Holding; Contrarian Capital Management Increases Holding in Vale S A (VALE)

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.69. About 309,721 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 2.38 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 573,713 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Tru Department invested 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reynders Mcveigh Ltd holds 3.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 243,152 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Oak Ridge Ltd has 0.84% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 100,106 shares. Grimes And accumulated 6,480 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co reported 168,520 shares. 33,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Hilton Cap has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.55% or 34,161 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J has invested 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natl Investment Svcs Wi owns 24,130 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. 2,783 are owned by Cornerstone. Northern Trust holds 8.89M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares to 8.75 million shares, valued at $466.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

