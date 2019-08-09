Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Third Point Has Upped Its Position by $79.20 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Valuation Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.03 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $363.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 910,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.75M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $129.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.