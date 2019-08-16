Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Lifted Its Stake by $660,000; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holding Upped by Ejf Capital Llc

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 10,187 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.88 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 96,711 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,663 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,104 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 71,032 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 13,033 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,600 are owned by Bessemer Gru. 12,563 are owned by Raymond James. Dimensional Fund LP reported 281,374 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 11,565 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 566 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 81,877 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 14,959 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability accumulated 2,462 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,276 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 20,953 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 102,758 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Co holds 11,670 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Senator Gp Ltd Partnership owns 1.20M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cookson Peirce & holds 0.05% or 4,710 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 95,371 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 18,661 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 62,711 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md stated it has 37.99 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate holds 0.02% or 36,505 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 1.16% or 103,758 shares.