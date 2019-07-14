Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $846,648; Wynnefield Capital Has Upped Position in Landec (LNDC)

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.28 million shares traded or 79.92% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 75,489 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Mgmt Inc holds 271,531 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. National Invest Svcs Wi invested in 28,420 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 298,473 shares stake. Cutter & Com Brokerage has 32,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 154,756 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.76% or 835,700 shares. Intl Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate Bank stated it has 0.05% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Alliancebernstein LP owns 20,185 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 120,400 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 33,922 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 40,671 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.36M shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 563,625 shares. Granite Inv Prns Lc holds 59,219 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

