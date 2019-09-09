Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shares Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $1.51 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 667,605 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.14 million, down from 669,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 915,341 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 44,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 182,264 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 148,776 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bokf Na owns 78,041 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 17,051 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.38% or 7,234 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited holds 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 83,041 shares. Tompkins Fincl owns 22,534 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 4,380 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 83,808 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.26% or 80,156 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 3.19 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Arrow reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Boltwood Management has 0.69% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,997 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 126,084 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,290 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,976 shares to 155,442 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 17,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $812.14M for 30.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 58,576 shares to 297,254 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 237,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,850 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).