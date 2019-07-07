Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Boosted Position; Eastern Bank Upped Stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 1.12 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 344,526 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 852,337 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 37.99 million shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Northern has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Atria Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fil invested 0.3% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 261,043 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,909 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.37% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Heritage Investors Management holds 5,846 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% stake.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,204 shares to 110,648 shares, valued at $30.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,469 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $225,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.