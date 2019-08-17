Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Rench Wealth Management Lifted by $321,382 Its Holding

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 99,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,073 shares to 96,707 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,648 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.