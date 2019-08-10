Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Lourd Capital Has Trimmed Position by $591,096 as Market Valuation Rose; Verisk Analytics Class A (VRSK) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Trimmed Position by $243.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Class A (VRSK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 587,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.08B, down from 588,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 4,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 1,810 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 6,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S A Spons Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 4,000 shares to 170,621 shares, valued at $8.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 416,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset reported 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Bank Of America De reported 1.57M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 1,753 shares. Newfocus Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 1,641 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp owns 3.45 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Axa has 329,151 shares. First Republic Incorporated stated it has 8,426 shares. Fort LP holds 0.51% or 19,062 shares. 27,748 were reported by Allstate Corp. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 1,690 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14 shares. State Street reported 6.73 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 0.05% or 36,421 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.29% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

