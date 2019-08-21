Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Raised Holding; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding Held by Broadview Advisors Llc

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 12,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 167,447 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11M, up from 155,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.12. About 140,440 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 38,973 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Board Will Have 11 Members Following New Appointments; 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 29/03/2018 – Tintri and Commvault Automate Data Protection for Customer Applications; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 MEDITECH Holdings South Africa Expands Solution Offerings and Data Value with Commvault

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CVLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Elliott trims CommVault stake to 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault Appoints Ranga Rajagopalan As Vice President Of Product Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 38,400 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.17% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh invested in 223,714 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 60 shares. Zacks Management reported 0.04% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 17,241 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,251 shares stake. Renaissance Gru Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 7,259 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,729 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 252,215 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). American Century Cos holds 0.01% or 142,213 shares. 7,620 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 57,650 shares to 198,225 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,956 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher readies IPO for dental products business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 936,522 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nicholas Invest Partners Lp has invested 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Ssi Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,309 shares. 218,533 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. 854,712 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Parsec Financial Management stated it has 12,077 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Perkins Coie Trust owns 29,392 shares. Brown Advisory invested 1.95% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 79 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In has 120,184 shares. Qs Ltd Company reported 28,247 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 1,773 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).