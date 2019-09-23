Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $383,400 as Stock Price Rose; Fly Leasing (FLY) Holder Zazove Associates Has Increased Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 153,914 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 13,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 15,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 5.12 million shares traded or 125.77% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.84 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Index Fund (DVY) by 3,518 shares to 52,501 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond E (FLOT) by 13,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.