Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $309,936 as Market Valuation Rose; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Boston Partners Has Increased Holding by $635,180

Boston Partners increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 31,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 901,085 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 70,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24M shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 93,481 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $106.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 18,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Vanguard Gru reported 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Moreover, Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 229,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 7.82M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 330,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.26% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 95,700 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 29,995 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 388,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 88,355 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 3,366 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Group Inc holds 32,945 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pinnacle Prtn invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cumberland Partners Ltd has invested 0.34% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 8.89 million were accumulated by Northern. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.44M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 7,691 shares. 27,579 are held by Argent Trust. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 4.94% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Guardian Trust Communication stated it has 1.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 54,810 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 81,656 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 41,076 shares to 133,874 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,477 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).