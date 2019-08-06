Danaher (DHR) Shareholder First Commonwealth Financial Has Upped Position; Horan Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Thor Inds (THO)

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 538,499 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.51 million shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 20,203 shares to 20,904 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,023 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma reported 6,434 shares stake. Oppenheimer & holds 0.08% or 22,228 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin has 1.91% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 65,135 shares. Ameritas Invest invested in 35,602 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ok owns 39,201 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 51,800 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 3,023 shares stake. Permanens Cap LP owns 7,500 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Llc reported 24 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,118 shares. Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Carroll Associates invested in 1,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pictet Natl Bank And Trust invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.