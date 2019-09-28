Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Position by $69.20 Million as Share Value Rose; As Fluor New Com (FLR) Shares Declined, Horizon Investments Increased Its Stake by $452,166

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 487,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.15 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.79 million, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (FLR) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 13,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 25,263 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, up from 11,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 2.15M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 204,680 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 15,997 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates Incorporated invested 0.35% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc owns 125,582 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc holds 107,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 11,134 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 16,101 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Fruth Mngmt holds 0.12% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 10,406 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 25,808 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 10,782 shares to 63,639 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 27,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,430 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 30.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 670,000 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $412.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 251,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mngmt owns 15,013 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Murphy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 2,650 shares. Bank Of The West accumulated 8,290 shares. Century Companies Inc reported 3.57 million shares. Finemark Bancshares reported 0.61% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Charles Schwab Invest owns 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.87M shares. Mariner Limited Com holds 93,363 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 120,655 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 0.5% or 5,720 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 243,324 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 186,386 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,299 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 15,425 shares.