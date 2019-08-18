Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Raised Its Position by $376,596; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 257,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.97 million, up from 254,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 38,075 shares to 30,672 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares to 164,628 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).