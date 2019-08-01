Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Cut Holding; As Qualys (QLYS) Share Value Declined, Clearbridge Investments Upped Its Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 102,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.60 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 758,751 shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 446,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.88M, down from 454,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 1.72 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.54 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. 4,304 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares with value of $407,188 were sold by Thakar Sumedh S. Hank Jeffrey P had sold 11,250 shares worth $1.06M. POSEY BRUCE K also sold $187,152 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Friday, February 8.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 31,010 shares to 6.40M shares, valued at $516.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 71,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).