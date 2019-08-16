Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose While Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $3.02 Million as Share Value Rose

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 125,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 144,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 269,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.18M shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 2.19 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 50,275 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $91.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd holds 1.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 464,121 shares. Moreover, Cortland Assocs Mo has 9.52% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 446,012 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 58,638 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4.67 million shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 158,931 shares. Capital Research Global holds 0.06% or 1.35 million shares. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 103,758 shares. Comm Bank invested in 440,703 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 1,544 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alley Ltd Com invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 1.45% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bartlett And Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.62% or 67,366 shares. Peoples Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.