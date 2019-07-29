Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose While Lodestar Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake; Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $15.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 323,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.69 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 115,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 814,493 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 325,972 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $212.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.12M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,945 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 81,471 shares to 83,589 shares, valued at $14.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

