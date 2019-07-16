Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose While Cypress Capital Management Boosted Holding; Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Valuation Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 918,279 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 369,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.50M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 5.14 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.87 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

