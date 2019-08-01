Danaher (DHR) Position Maintained by Utah Retirement Systems; As Ii (IIVI) Share Price Rose, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.77 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 47,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 179,753 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 131,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 102,003 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 118,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65 million, up from 115,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 238,296 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associate owns 7,267 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 38,221 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 14,784 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Rodgers Brothers holds 6.95% or 655,228 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares has 58 shares. Allstate owns 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 18,955 shares. 1,878 were reported by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. 96,238 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. First Interstate Retail Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 400 shares. Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 42,886 shares. Private Advisor Limited Co reported 7,303 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 749,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “II-VI Incorporated Schedules FY 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “II-VI Incorporated Launches Faster Laser Processing Heads with Integrated Vision Systems for Precision Welds in Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares to 76,612 shares, valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,990 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 6,440 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 154,549 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 126,528 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Chem Bancorp owns 17,896 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.83% or 327,869 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 142,947 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il reported 3,653 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,347 shares. Duncker Streett & invested 2.41% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Associated Banc holds 1.75% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 230,361 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1,811 were accumulated by Guardian Life Com Of America.