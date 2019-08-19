Danaher (DHR) Position Maintained by North Star Asset Management Inc; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Holds Position in Office Depot (ODP)

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 5.09 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) by 13,035 shares to 37,130 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd holds 0.18% or 142,299 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr owns 0.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,731 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.09% stake. Westpac Bk reported 176,546 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,726 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 111,835 shares. Equitec Specialists accumulated 25,020 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 6,744 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,363 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Argent holds 0.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 27,579 shares. 6,160 are held by Montecito Financial Bank And. 28,247 are held by Qs Investors Ltd.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.