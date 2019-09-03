Danaher (DHR) Position Lifted by Dillon & Associates Inc; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Share Price Rose While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 964,983 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 15,035 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 1.10M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 68,147 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 1.12% stake. Virtu Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 29,392 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru Company. Coastline Communications accumulated 13,900 shares. Registered Advisor Incorporated stated it has 8,428 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation reported 8.89 million shares. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 25,388 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 16,623 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 384,884 shares. Girard Partners invested in 3,294 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advsrs reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reilly Finance Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sol Cap Management reported 1,774 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.42 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap invested in 0.04% or 11,960 shares. 17,880 were reported by Town & Country National Bank Dba First Bankers Trust. Old Republic accumulated 245,500 shares. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability holds 0% or 30 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt LP reported 475,000 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 106,528 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Com holds 3,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 9,126 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 69,975 are owned by Wesbanco Bancorporation. Penobscot Co Inc accumulated 47,308 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Limited accumulated 0.19% or 4,581 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

