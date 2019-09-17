Danaher (DHR) Position Held by Marsico Capital Management Llc; Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Market Valuation Declined

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1212.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 259,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 280,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, up from 21,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 874,292 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 608,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 6.20 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.21 million, down from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.94M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.24M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.02 million shares to 19.07M shares, valued at $708.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 319,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Warren Buffett Has Been Quiet Ahead of Recession â€” and Investors Should Listen – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Should Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock Be in Your Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,330 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Veritable Lp reported 31,120 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability reported 7,569 shares stake. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 2,197 shares. Richard Bernstein Lc holds 0.34% or 71,951 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 135,929 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 939,233 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 2.85% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca holds 53,685 shares. Hudson Valley Adv has invested 0.96% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Invest House Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 6,337 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 11,524 shares to 42,101 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,591 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).