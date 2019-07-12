Danaher (DHR) Position Has Increased by American International Group Inc; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by $354,984

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,792 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07M, up from 278,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 80.85% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 130,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 15/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Flat After Sears, Williams-Sonoma Earnings — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 300 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated owns 76,311 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,909 shares. Leonard Green LP holds 0.38% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 6,434 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pictet National Bank invested in 1.76% or 30,405 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 81,125 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2,221 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). M&T Bank Corp reported 0.28% stake. Roanoke Asset Corp holds 1.87% or 30,434 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.79% or 383,915 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership reported 33,820 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited stated it has 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York reported 260,926 shares stake.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 30,790 shares to 105,639 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,039 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,864 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).