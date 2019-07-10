Danaher (DHR) Holding Maintained by Third Point Llc; As American Tower New (AMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Decreased Holding by $427,293

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $211.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.79. About 1.72M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corporation reported 1,800 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 135 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 327,869 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moors Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 57,330 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust reported 3,473 shares. Wendell David Associate has 1.77% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 85,967 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 20,946 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.31% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Convergence Investment Prns Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Senator Invest Group Limited Partnership reported 3.57% stake. Df Dent owns 427,512 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank has 4,727 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $184.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 203,795 shares stake. Eastern Bank & Trust reported 0.11% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,274 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 12,988 shares. 7,724 are owned by Reaves W H & Co. The Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Field And Main Savings Bank accumulated 340 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 188,728 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv holds 1.24% or 25,991 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares accumulated 0.35% or 340,638 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.25% or 36,245 shares. 1.82M were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 1.15% or 668,431 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 125,596 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 23,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.