Danaher (DHR) Holding Maintained by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Decreased by $387,049

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 19,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 71,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 51,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,231 shares to 330,086 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

