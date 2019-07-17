Danaher (DHR) Holding Held by Palisade Asset Management Llc; Provident Investment Management Increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake by $6.01 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 134,626 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 6,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 17,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 418,754 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 38,966 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp holds 6.32M shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 361,860 shares. Orbimed Limited owns 58,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 74,500 shares. Sphera Funds Management invested in 0.65% or 150,000 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. American Group holds 0% or 22,685 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 365,018 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 37,282 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 60,985 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Commerce has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 4,507 shares. Qs reported 0% stake. 496,862 are held by Northern Tru.

