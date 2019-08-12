Danaher (DHR) Holding Held by First Commonwealth Financial Corp; Caz Investments LP Has Decreased Och (OZM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 120,771 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 14/03/2018 Och-Ziff to Shutter European Hedge Fund as New CEO Shifts Focus; 26/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Hot Hedge Fund Coatue Hires Ex-Och-Ziff Executive; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff exec; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Knott David M owns 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern holds 2,428 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.38% or 43,150 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Com owns 124,293 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 80 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 2.53 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 52,869 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 99,599 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,753 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 61,559 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Llc holds 1,825 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Research & Mgmt Communications has 500 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,456 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 20,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,904 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).