Danaher (DHR) Holding Held by Cypress Capital Management Llc; Exchange Capital Management Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 1.56M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $268.52. About 1.14M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,858 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Danaher – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,985 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU).