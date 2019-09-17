Danaher (DHR) Holding Held by Adi Capital Management Llc; Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Its Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $3.39 Million

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 29,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 191,989 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.03M, up from 162,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 1.77M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.27. About 1.15M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D accumulated 3,143 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% or 2,552 shares. Capital Glob reported 0.68% stake. Grimes And Inc invested in 6,151 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Inv House Limited Liability has invested 1.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Generation Inv Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.79 million shares. 12.30 million are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has 5.97M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.66% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 77,031 shares stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 29,196 shares. 1St Source National Bank reported 2,533 shares. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 0.62% or 193,524 shares. Argyle Management Incorporated reported 0.24% stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $5.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics I by 218,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,297 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.