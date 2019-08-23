Danaher (DHR) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Its Holding; West Oak Capital Has Cut Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1242.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 239,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 258,892 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18 million, up from 19,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.53. About 167,738 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 1.55 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 268,175 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 6,467 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj has invested 0.92% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 350,039 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,580 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested in 1,315 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0.1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Private Na has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Shelton Capital Management owns 550 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,303 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc has 2.74% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37,745 shares to 44,430 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 165,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,687 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management stated it has 21,120 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,154 shares. Woodstock reported 92,054 shares stake. Ironwood Llc owns 850 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na invested in 8,491 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 1.79M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc holds 0.09% or 7,481 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 18,537 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 253,759 shares. M&R Capital Management accumulated 2,351 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.12% or 567,371 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 119,471 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment accumulated 107,903 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.08% or 225,790 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 26,200 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.