Danaher (DHR) Holder Third Point Upped Stake; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 45,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 134,097 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,835 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 8,974 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Woodstock holds 0.11% or 4,830 shares. Town Country Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 1,895 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 852,337 shares. Ssi Inv invested in 0.03% or 2,309 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nbw Llc has invested 2.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Company reported 2.49% stake. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 4,925 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montrusco Bolton Invests stated it has 350,039 shares. Patten Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 1,689 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $249.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 209,964 shares to 509,756 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).