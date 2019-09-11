Danaher (DHR) Holder Third Point Has Increased Position by $79.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Raised Position by $4.30 Million

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 3.52M shares traded or 61.40% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 318.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 47,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 109,600 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Limited Liability reported 49,035 shares. 71,720 were accumulated by Violich Capital Mgmt. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 14,952 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 7,481 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc accumulated 502,082 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 6,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blair William Il accumulated 1.75 million shares or 1.41% of the stock. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.1% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Coastline reported 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Valmark Advisers holds 3,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,920 shares. International Sarl has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bragg Advsr invested 1.19% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 2,275 are held by Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Cortland Assoc Mo accumulated 446,012 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 1.40 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,473 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 4,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.07% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Wellington Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,373 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 26,406 shares. Mesirow Finance Investment Mgmt reported 78,380 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Argent owns 4,597 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 24,070 shares. Parthenon Ltd Company holds 1.26% or 62,646 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 10,683 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

