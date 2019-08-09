Danaher (DHR) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Cut Its Stake by $15.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $4.34 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 369,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.83M, down from 485,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 58,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 307,653 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 248,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 4.85 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Group holds 0.01% or 5,602 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Junto Ltd Partnership has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aspen Inv Mgmt owns 8,811 shares. North Star Inv Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Company invested in 0.28% or 7,764 shares. 348,771 were accumulated by Horan Capital Mngmt. The California-based Pacifica Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 18.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 761,806 shares. Arrow Finance holds 0.52% or 30,190 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Trust stated it has 819 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 484,573 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 20,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 115,909 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $841.03M for 30.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 79,000 shares to 199,000 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).