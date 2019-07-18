Danaher (DHR) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Position; Muzinich & Company Increases Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 287,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, down from 292,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 4.24 million shares traded or 83.03% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.18 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 178,724 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 149,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.