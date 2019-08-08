Danaher (DHR) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Boosted Its Position by $382,668 as Shares Rose; Castleark Management Has Cut Stake in Agree Realty (ADC) as Shares Rose

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 76,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 349,150 shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 2,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 99,599 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 96,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 1.96 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FOMO Rally: Time For Catch-Up Trades; Analyzing Google And 3 Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Agree Realty Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “As Predicted, Tesla Beats On Volume, They Will Beat On Profits As Well – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agree Realty Announces Record 2018 Investment Activity – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 183,840 shares to 276,340 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of stock was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 27,005 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,767 shares. Telemus Capital owns 5,537 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 90,255 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.23% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 84,950 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Plante Moran Financial Ltd reported 100 shares. 4,979 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 21,371 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.19% or 30,997 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset invested in 260,496 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Trust LP reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement System has 57,968 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp reported 0.07% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,907 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 9,169 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Boys Arnold And invested in 22,279 shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 11,796 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 0.87% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 9,775 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 37,603 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Llc invested in 0.71% or 17,875 shares. Permanens Cap LP stated it has 7,500 shares. Curbstone Management owns 5,440 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Company Lc has 0.48% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 18,657 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 1.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 550 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Co owns 3,511 shares. First Interstate Bancshares, Montana-based fund reported 4,727 shares.