Danaher (DHR) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Stake; Neenah Paper (NP) Share Value Declined While Baskin Financial Services Cut Position by $393,920

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 59,803 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 20,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43M, up from 329,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 742,989 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $188,208 activity. On Thursday, January 10 Duncan Matthew L sold $121,290 worth of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 1,866 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares to 168,595 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 15,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neenah announces 12% dividend hike – Seeking Alpha” on November 18, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) CEO John O’Donnell on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Neenah, Inc. (NP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Acer Therapeutics Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association has 141,409 shares. Nwq Co Ltd Co owns 365,431 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,532 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 8,793 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc owns 29,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications holds 18,060 shares. 56,637 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc. Reilly Advsr Limited accumulated 27 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 481 shares stake. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 149 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Co reported 6,845 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 29 shares. Sit Inv Assocs has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,292 shares. Citadel Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 55,621 shares.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 55,145 shares to 35,870 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,837 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.