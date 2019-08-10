Danaher (DHR) Holder Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $353,232 as Share Value Rose; Concho Res (CXO) Share Price Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 1.92M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 2,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 89,635 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83 million, up from 86,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. 7,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. The insider HARPER JACK F bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000. Shares for $223,020 were bought by Merriman Gary A.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 735,100 shares to 496,383 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).