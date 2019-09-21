Danaher (DHR) Holder Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.09 million shares traded or 64.41% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 126,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.14 million, down from 136,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65 million shares traded or 104.10% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $86.65M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.67 per share. LEG's profit will be $86.65M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,564 shares to 116,162 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,207 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).