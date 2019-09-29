Danaher (DHR) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Its Position by $714,118 as Share Price Rose; Encana Com (ECA) Holder Boston Advisors Increased Its Position by $827,530

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp Com (ECA) by 100.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 165,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 330,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 164,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 18.82M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577,000, down from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.8% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id reported 363,306 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.26% or 23,503 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tower Bridge Advsr has 77,050 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,580 shares. 31,765 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Fil has invested 0.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Callahan Ltd Liability Com holds 31,606 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 19.82M shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.72% or 2.04M shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co invested in 718,014 shares. 517,796 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.07% or 5,525 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 5.75M shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,274 shares to 31,145 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,560 shares to 37,626 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 16,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,763 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).