Danaher (DHR) Holder Huntington National Bank Boosted Holding by $498,564; As Deluxe (DLX) Market Value Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Stake by $1.81 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 42,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 374,507 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, down from 416,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 383,532 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 3,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,355 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35,718 shares to 274,573 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Communications Ltd Liability Com owns 167,447 shares. 126,084 were accumulated by Hightower. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 4,380 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 11,385 shares. Btim holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 258,809 shares. St Germain D J owns 14,272 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 1,315 shares. 17,816 are held by Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Company. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,920 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc stated it has 7,262 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 2,290 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Hikari Power Ltd accumulated 215,800 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Maple Capital Inc reported 2.77% stake.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Adr (NYSE:TSU) by 24,656 shares to 64,499 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 81,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,300 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 7,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Hotchkis And Wiley Llc owns 122,565 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,244 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 14,146 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 4.32 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,226 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 27,851 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 6,693 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 351,705 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 25 shares. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Corp In reported 117,427 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 352,800 shares.

