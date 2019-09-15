Danaher (DHR) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $791,366 as Share Value Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 161,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 148,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88M, up from 146,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,674 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,829 were reported by Da Davidson. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.45% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 370,078 shares. Veritas Inv Llp holds 0.03% or 2,420 shares. Marsico Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.9% or 2.91 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 57,400 shares. Ipswich Investment holds 5,430 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Condor Cap Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 18,115 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 414,383 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 75,330 shares. Sandler Mgmt holds 207,261 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt reported 3,745 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 617,476 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 2.43M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 6,388 shares to 83,536 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman (NYSE:GS) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,092 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).