Danaher (DHR) Holder Healthcor Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 51.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 542,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 507,840 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.58 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.27 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 407,923 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $261.37 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought 4.63 million shares worth $158.08M.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.