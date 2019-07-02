Danaher (DHR) Holder First Commonwealth Financial Boosted Its Position by $460,465; Shareholder Old Republic International Raised Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $143.83. About 1.19M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31 million, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 1.22M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH)

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “GE Stock Still Is a Dicey Proposition, but It Looks Better Every Day – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher’s Trading Value Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health: Another Bellwether In Transition – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardinal Health declares $0.4811 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health: Recent December Lows Look Like They Will Be Tested – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

