Danaher (DHR) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Boosted Its Position by $5.28 Million as Shares Rose; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Price Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4.64 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91M, up from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 1.29M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 1.45 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 22,900 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Arrow Financial stated it has 122 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.27% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 5,000 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scholtz Co Ltd Liability reported 47,615 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,110 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,893 shares. 87,973 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Com. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust holds 0.43% or 18,640 shares. Burney reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.31% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 234,170 shares. Jennison Associate Limited accumulated 0.06% or 545,736 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 28,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrepid Capital Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 17,899 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares to 500,676 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,897 shares, and cut its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 126,000 shares to 612,748 shares, valued at $181.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 387,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).