Danaher (DHR) Holder Eminence Capital LP Lowered Its Holding; Crosslink Capital Increases Position in Tableau Software (DATA)

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $171.59. About 1.32 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 842,309 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.20 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 2.25M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares to 538,144 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Advsr stated it has 0.69% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 50 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 25,520 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 16,806 are held by Stevens Cap Limited Partnership. American Century invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Invesco reported 331,444 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 13,025 are owned by Hanseatic Svcs. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.06% or 3,743 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tradewinds Management Ltd reported 754 shares. Sei Invs Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,785 shares. 47,451 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Group Llp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 63,150 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.86% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Maple Capital Mngmt reported 89,286 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.89% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Parsons Capital Inc Ri has 0.82% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Town And Country State Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ls Ltd Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 136,830 shares. Ancora Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. 383,915 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com. Finemark Commercial Bank & Tru owns 74,254 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Plancorp Ltd Co has 2,903 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 188,913 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 0.07% or 252,702 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 1,689 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $163.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

