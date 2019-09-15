Danaher (DHR) Holder Colony Group Decreased Stake; Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Lowered Position

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 14,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 41,947 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, down from 56,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 74.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The hedge fund held 350,190 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.14M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 301,554 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 5,225 shares to 17,123 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.04 million for 44.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 249,790 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

