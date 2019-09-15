Danaher (DHR) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Raised Its Holding by $4.96 Million; Starboard Value LP Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $42.00 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 34,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.73 million, up from 250,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 2.11M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares to 563,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 77.86 million shares to 102.08M shares, valued at $2.73B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,700 shares, and cut its stake in Avrobio Inc.