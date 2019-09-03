Danaher (DHR) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Stake by $32.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Boosted Home Depot Ord (HD) Position

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $224.28. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 61.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 246,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 156,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 402,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.51. About 1.07 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia owns 5,993 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp, New York-based fund reported 70,414 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,968 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3% stake. Ls Inv Limited Co reported 1.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Central State Bank And Tru accumulated 7,185 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South State Corp holds 84,796 shares. Sol Management Com holds 14,922 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Baltimore stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Montana-based Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Symphony Asset Management Ltd holds 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,973 shares. Westwood Grp Inc has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pnc Financial Gru holds 4.49M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 3.99 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.48% or 158,643 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 58,313 shares. Montecito Bankshares Tru invested in 0.25% or 6,160 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 4,117 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.75% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 69,114 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co invested 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nicholas Investment Prns LP reported 22,860 shares. Moreover, Allen Investment Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.47% or 16,226 shares. Cadence State Bank Na holds 0.27% or 5,271 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 120,184 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.35% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 661,196 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $399.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 50,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,329 shares, and has risen its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $809.88M for 30.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.