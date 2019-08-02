Danaher (DHR) Holder Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 14,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 83,041 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 97,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 15,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 105,526 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 90,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 12.75 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 30.25 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

